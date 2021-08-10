Eleazar to cops: Observe maximum tolerance when dealing with quarantine violators

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar reminded policemen to follow protocols in dealing with civilians especially during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Eleazar issued the reminder after a Manila resident was shot dead for supposedly making noise during curfew hours.

The PNP said barangay tanod Cesar Panlaqui fired the bullet that killed Eduardo Geñoga in Tondo.

Eleazar said Panlaqui was already in police custody and will be charged.

“Kasama sa iimbestigahan ay kung bakit may baril itong barangay tanod at kung ito ba ay rehistrado. Kung lalabas sa imbestigasyon na hindi rehistrado ang baril na nakumpiska kay Panlaqui ay haharap pa siya sa karagdagang kaso ng illegal possession of firearm,” he added.

According to Eleazar, law enforcers should be reminded of the rules of engagement and other operational procedures of the PNP, especially with the thousands of policemen deployed to enforce quarantine rules.

“In the enforcement of minimum public health safety standards and ECQ rules in Metro Manila, we always remind our law enforcers to observe maximum tolerance on quarantine violators. Hindi dapat humantong sa paggamit ng dahas ang paninita sa mga violators,” he said.

Eleazar also ordered police commanders to make sure that no barangay tanods would be allowed to carry guns in the enforcement of quarantine rules.

Metro Manila is under an ECQ until Aug. 20.