Eleazar thanks Pres. Duterte for “rare opportunity” to be PNP chief

(Eagle News) — The new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. General Eleazar thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for choosing him to lead the 220,000 strong police force, as he acknowledged the “rare opportunity” to be appointed as PNP chief.

“To be appointed as the Chief PNP is a rare opportunity, but come with the challenges of good leadership and meeting the high expectations of the Filipino people. I accept these challenges,” he said.

“I express my sincerest gratitude to our Commander-In-Chief, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, for choosing me to be among the instruments of his genuine intention of a having a well-disciplined and professional police force that could always be banked on in enforcing the law and in serving and protecting the Filipino people,” he said.

Eleazar also thanked Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año “for always believing in my capability to lead the more than 220,000-strong Philippine National Police.”

“At higit sa lahat ay nagpapasalamat ako sa Poong Maykapal sa pambihirang pagkakataon na ibinigay niya sa akin upang pagsilbihan ang aking kapwa Pilipino. Maraming salamat at mabuhay ang PNP!”

Eleazar has been the number two man in the PNP as the Deputy Chief for Administration of the PNP since September 2020. From January 2020 to September 2020, he served as Deputy Chief for Operations of the PNP.

He was among the three names submitted as nominees in 2020 to succeed then PNP chief Archie Gamboa who retired on September 2020, and was again among those nominated to succeed then PNP chief Camilo Cascolan who retired in November 2020.

Eleazar will serve as PNP chief for six months, or until Nov. 13 this year when he turns 60, the mandatory retirement age for the PNP.

Both Eleazar and Sinas are from Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Hinirang Class of 1987.

(Eagle News Service)