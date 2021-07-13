Eleazar orders SAF to check contracts flagged by COA

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Special Action Force to check what the Commission on Audit said were “unmet contracts” in its 2020 report.

In a statement, Eleazar said he, in particular, ordered the SAF leadership to “immediately report to me why some of these procurement contracts have not materialized.”

“I have also tasked the SAF to report the current status of the contracts,” he added.

The COA had recommended that the PNP terminate these contracts for the procurement of vehicles, firearms and equipment.

It said of these contracts, none had been met or delivered as of end-2020.

The COA said the SAF should forfeit the performance security bond posted by the suppliers and ban them from participating in future procurement projects.

“We will consult with our PNP Legal Service kung ano ang mga susunod na hakbang na aming dapat gawin hinggil dito,” Eleazar said.