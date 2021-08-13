Eleazar orders relief of entire CIDG-QC unit over P3-million extortion allegation

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the relief of the entire Quezon City unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group over an alleged P3-million extortion.

In a statement, the PNP said Eleazar ordered Police Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, Director of the CIDG to also disarm and put the policemen under restrictive custody while an investigation into the demand made to businessman Adrian Dominic Ang was ongoing.

Ang was arrested after the Securities and Exchange Commission stopped its company’s operations for alleged investment scam activities in Cebu.

A policeman assigned to the CIDG-QC unit reportedly then ordered Ang to pay the amount in exchange for his release.

The PNP did not identify the policeman.

Earlier, though, Ferro ordered the relief of Maj. Merbern Bryan Lago, chief of the agency’s field unit, and Senior M/Sgt. Ruel Chu after Ang accused the two of extortion.

“Walang lugar sa PNP ang mga ganitong uri ng pulis at makakaasa ang ating mga kababayan ng patuloy na paglilinis sa aming hanay bilang bahagi ng aming Intensified Cleanliness Policy,” Eleazar said.