Eleazar orders probe into allegations of extortion vs cops in Pasay checkpoint

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a probe into alleged extortion activities by policemen in a Pasay checkpoint.

In a statement, Eleazar said he has ordered the Southern Police District, through the Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office, to look into the allegations against uniformed personnel manning a checkpoint on Andrews Ave.

The accusations were made by some concerned citizens on social media.

The citizens said the policemen would flag motorists for allegedly disregarding traffic signs, and then immediately issue violation tickets to the civilians.

One said a policeman threatened to put them in jail for disrespecting him.

“Noon pa man, mahigpit ang aking bilin sa ating mga kapulisan na maging maayos ang pakikitungo sa ating mga kababayan kaya hindi katanggap-tanggap ang pagsisiga-sigaan, pambabastos at pananamantala sa ating mga kababayan,” Eleazar said.

The PNP Chief said he will not hesitate to sanction policemen who are abusing their authority and taking advantage of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.