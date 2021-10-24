Eleazar orders Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into sale of passport appointment slots online

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into reports of sales of passport appointment slots online.

Eleazar gave the order following an appeal from Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, who noted that the appointment slots for all consular services are supposed to be free.

Dulay also asked the National Bureau of Investigation for help.

“Hindi natin papayagan na pagkakitaan pa ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ang mga OFWs dahil sa hirap ng buhay ngayon na dulot ng hinaharap nating pandemya,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar appealed for the public not to patronize the offers on social media and immediately report to authorities their illegal activities.

“Nililinaw po natin sa ating mga kababayan na libre ang passport appointment at hinihikayat natin sila na huwag tangkilikin ang ganitong uri ng modus. Magtulungan tayo upang tigilan ang ganitong uri ng pagsasamantala sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.