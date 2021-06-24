Eleazar: Internal Affairs recommended dismissal of QC cop who fatally shot woman in May

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police’s Internal Affairs Service has recommended the dismissal of the Quezon City policeman who shot dead a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City on May 31.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said he has, however, not yet received the resolution against Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan.

“As a matter of procedure and policy, all IAS resolutions pass through the Discipline, Law and Order Division (DLOD) which is under the Directorate for Personnel Records and Management (DPRM),” he said.

He said it is the DLOD and the DPRM which are “mandated to review, and draft the decision on all IAS recommendations before they are forwarded to the Office of the Chief PNP for approval.”

“I have already directed the DPRM to expedite the review and drafting of the decision on the case of PMS Zinampan,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said he would “uphold whatever the recommendation of the IAS” made.

Zinampan is also facing murder charges for his fatal shooting of Lilybeth Valdez, which was caught on video that has gone viral.

The incident came a month after Valdez’s son figured in a fistfight with the policeman.