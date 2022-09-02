EJ Obiena wins 3rd gold in int’l pole vaulting competitions in Germany

Victory comes following House resolution commending Obiena for bringing honor to PHL

(Eagle News) – Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena has won his third gold medal in competitions in Germany, bringing honor anew to the country.

Obiena, 26, finished first in the St. Wendel City Jump last August 31 after clearing 5.86 meters, beating Menno Vloon of the Netherlands, a fellow Tokyo Olympian, who placed second after clearing 5.81 meters, and Anthony Ammirati of France, the champion of World Athletics U20, who placed third.

Obiena’s second gold was achieved at the Leverkusen True Athletes Classic 2022 after clearing 5.81 meters on Sunday, August 28. He bested Netherlands’ Rutgar Koppelaar and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall who took the silver and the bronze medals, respectively.

His first gold in Germany was at the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim after clearing 5.81 meters, where he beat Tokyo Olympics’ silver medalist Chris Nielsen of the United States who got the silver, and Kurtis Marschall of Australia who finished third after clearing 5.71 meters.

The St. Wendel City gold in pole vault for Obiena last August 31 is his fourth podium finish since his first gold in Germany.

Last August 25 in Lausanne Switzerland, Obiena got the bronze in the Wanda Diamond League Athletissima annual athletics meeting after clearing 5.80 meters on the second attempt. Wold no. 1 pole vaulter, Armand Duplantis of Sweden, won the gold after clearing 6.10 meters, a new record for the Athletissima sports event. US pole vaulter Nilsen took second place after clearing 5.80 meters on the first attempt.

The Lausanne Diamond League pole vault competition staged was staged on the banks of Lake Geneva.

Obiena became the no. 3 in world rankings in pole vault after getting the bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon last July.

-House of Representatives adopts resolution commending Obiena-

Last Wednesday, August 31, the House of Representatives unanimously adopted House Resolution (HR) No. 317 honoring Obiena for bringing pride and glory to the Philippines.

Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos, House Minority Leader Marcelino C. Libanan, and Tingog Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude A. Acidre commended Obiena, world’s No. 3 vaulter, for winning the gold medals in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim and True Athletes Classic 2022 in Leverkusen, both in Germany.

“Resolved by the House of Representatives, to congratulate Ernest John ‘EJ’ Uy Obiena for winning the gold medals in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting held in Jockgrim, Germany and in the True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen, Germany. Resolved, further, that a copy of this Resolution be given to Ernest John “EJ” Uy Obiena,” the resolution read.

HR No. 317 was adopted in consolidation with HR Nos. 103, 105, 123, 131, 138, 147, 207, and 246.

“The exemplary performance of Ernest John ‘EJ’ Uy Obiena in pole vaulting deserves utmost commendation and distinction for the honor and glory he brought to the country,” the resolution said.

“With his string of accomplishments, EJ’s feat is one of the greatest in Philippine athletics’ history, and underscored the kind of dizzying

heights the country has achieved in pole vaulting,” according to the resolution.

“He is set to compete again in various events, and with his hard work and determination to be the best male pole vaulter, success is within his reach,” it added.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Obiena thanked the House of Representatives for the commendation.

With the successive wins, Obiena hopes to improve his world ranking to number 2.



(Eagle News Service)