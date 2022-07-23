EJ Obiena qualifies in finals of World Athletics Championship

(Eagle News) – Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena qualified for the finals of the 2022 World Athletics Championship on Saturday, July 23, keeping the hope for a medal for the Philippines alive.

The competition held in Oregon, United States, was also participated in by the top pole vaulters of the world, including Olympics champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

The 26-year old Filipino who also competed in the Tokyo Olympics cleared the 5.75 meter mark in two attempts. He thus becomes one of 12 pole vaulters who would compete in the finals of the World championship set on Sunday July 24 (Monday, July 25, Manila time)

He is also the only Asian to reach the finals. The other finalists include Sweden’s Duplantis, Chris Nilsen of the United States, Oleg Zernikel of Germany, and Thiago Braz of Brazil who were also among the finalists in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

(Eagle News Service)