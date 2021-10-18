Ecuador bus crashes into ravine, 9 dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AFP) — At least nine people died and another 15 were injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into a ravine in Ecuador, emergency services said on Monday.

The bus plunged into the 200 meter (220 yards) deep ravine in the southern Chimborazo province.

Authorities did not say how many people were onboard the bus that had left the port city of Guayaquil and was heading towards Ambato in the Andean valley.

“Emergency services said, for now, they have treated 15 injured people and registered nine deaths,” said ECU911 in a statement.

In an early statement, ECU911 had said there were 11 dead and 12 people injured.

Road accidents are one of the main causes of death in Ecuador.

At the start of the year around 20 people died when two buses crashed into each other in the South American nation.

© Agence France-Presse