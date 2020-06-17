ECQ lockdown in some areas in Manila to start on Friday, June 19

(Eagle News)–Several areas in Manila will be subjected to an “enhanced community quarantine hard lockdown” starting Friday, June 19.

The Manila government said the lockdown in Barangay 60 in Zone 5; Barangay 163 in Zone 14; and Barangay 844 in Zone 92 starts at midnight and ends on Saturday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

The local government said this was to pave the way for an expanded target testing.

It said all residents should remain inside their homes for the duration of the lockdown.

Exempted are healthcare workers, police and military personnel, government employees, service workers in pharmacies, drug stores and death care service establishments, and utility workers in energy, cable, Internet, telecommunication, water, sanitation companies; critical transport facilities including port operations.

Also exempted are essential workers for the delivery of goods and food; banking and money services; barangay officials; and media accredited by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Layunin nito na agarang tukuyin ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 at maiwasan ang patuloy na paglaganap ng sakit sa mga barangay sa lungsod,” the Manila government said.