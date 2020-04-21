EBC update: Trudeau wants stricter gun control amid latest shooting rage; COVID-19 deaths rise to over 1700

(Eagle News) — EBC Correspondent in Canada Thomas Likness gives the latest situation in Canada amid a shooting rampage that killed 19 people and a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed at least 1,700 people and infected more than 36,000.

Before the shooting victims were gunned down, their houses were reportedly sent on fire leading the police to think that there could be more victims.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the shooting incident, and said the government would move forward with stricter gun control measures once Parliament resumes.

Meanwhile, Alberta Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw said a total of 484 cases of the coronavirus in the province were tied to the Cargill meat processing plant, including 360 workers. One worker at the plant has already died.

The plant has been temporarily shut down, and all workers are being advised to be tested.

In a recent survey, 77 percent of the Canadian people surveyed says it is too soon to relax social distancing and business closures.

EBC’s Likness reports that most of the Canadians are in no hurry to lift the measures and said they’re ready to wait it out for another four to eight weeks.

(Eagle News Service)