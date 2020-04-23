EBC Update: New Jersey senator says religion an essential service, should resume immediately

(Eagle News) – EBC Correspondent in New Jersey May Ann Manzano-Guerzon reports on the statement of State Senator Mike Doherty, who has launched a petition calling on Governor Phil Murphy to allow churches and houses of worship in New Jersey to resume in this time of coronavirus.

The petition states that outdoor services should be allowed with reasonable precautions, and mentions the constitutional right to practice religion that should not be impeded through overly restrictive executive orders.

On March 21, Governor Murphy signed an executive order banning gatherings of any size, including religious services, order to limit interactions, keep residents off the roads, and slow the spread of coronavirus

Sen. Doherty stated in a report that “when many of us could be at sunday services today replenishing a much needed sense of hope in these uncertain times, we instead remain separated in our homes from the communities of faith that sustain us in good times, not bad.”

The petition states that it possible for churches, temples, mosques and synagogues to operate safely with reasonable precautions, including outdoor services, social distancing, and limitations on the size of gatherings

The petition has been signed 1,233 times as of Monday, April 20.

New Jersey has more than 88,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,000 total fatalities and 500 recoveries.

Eagle News Service