EBC to hold OPEN FOR BUSINESS Digital Public Forum on 4IR and how MSMEs can survive the Coronavirus Crisis

By Caesar Vallejos, OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The world is at war.

Not with guns and ammunition, but with soap and water, and emerging technologies in the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), while nations are still in a rush to develop drugs to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to the Philippine’s Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) was quick to transform the scheduled Open For Business (OFB) Forum event into a digital public forum to help “flatten the curve” in the spread of COVID-19.

With the theme “MSMEs in the 4th Industrial Revolution”, OPEN FOR BUSINESS Forum will be conducting its 1st digital public forum on March 28, 8 AM to 2 PM to be aired live on the Facebook page of Eagle News, YouTube channel of NET25, and EBC’s streaming site eaglenewslive.com. The highlights of the digital forum will be a special TV feature of EBC’s business show OPEN FOR BUSINESS on April 4-5, 2020.

“With the lockdowns, home quarantines and social distancing being implemented around the world, we opted to convert the event into a digital public forum to reach more audiences across the globe and help MSMEs cope with the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses,” EBC President Rowena dela-Fuente Deimoy said.

“The digital forum is also EBC’s response to adapt to the work-from-home initiatives of businesses to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” the EBC President added.

Relevant topics by resource speakers include:

How your Small Business can Survive the Coronavirus Crisis – Kathleen Yu, CEO, Rumarocket.com

Business Continuity – Bubbles Lim, General Manager, Easy Franchise

Leadership on 4IR: Fighting the Coronavirus Crisis – Jamie Getgood, Director, Getgood Consulting

4IR: No Red Tape! – Secretary Jeremiah Belgica, Director-General, Anti-Red Tape Authority

How the Millenial Workforce is Changing Business Trends – John Paul Laurente, CEO, Fit eCommerce Solutions

From Branding to ROI: Step-by-Step Guide to Start your Online Business Empire – Chris Dayagdag, Online Business Success and Digital Marketing Consultant, Multiple Corporation

Payment Automation: A Power Tool for MSMEs – Alfrederick Cardenas, Co-Founder and CEO, Jungle

In an article written by Karabo Moloko, CEO of unLeash Institute and a trainer on 4IR, she raised the following questions: “Could the Covid-19 pandemic be the impetus that accelerates the adoption of digital solutions? Could the global economic devastation from the worldwide outbreak be the catalyst that ultimately leads to the embrace of the Fourth Industrial Revolution?”

It is hoped that the OPEN FOR BUSINESS Digital Public Forum on 4IR” can initiate deeper conversations to accelerate digital solutions and technologies under the 4th Industrial Revolution to save the day, and hopefully, end the world war that most countries are facing now.