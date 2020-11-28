EBC-NET 25 makes its mark as “Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw,” its first-ever romantic drama series premieres tonight at 8 p.m.

Watch how love overcomes challenges even amid the virus pandemic

(Eagle News) – The first-ever romantic drama series of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation’s NET25 premieres tonight, Saturday, at 8 p.m. with “Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” with a storyline that incorporates life under the new normal.

Set in the scenic and historic Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, with breathtaking views and cultural vistas that take pride in the Filipino heritage, NET25 makes its mark in Philippine television.

Starring Geoff Eigenmann and Ynna Asistio, “Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” is supported by a mix of fresh and veteran supporting cast in the industry with the special participation of Ms. Elizabeth Oropesa as Mayor Etta Almazan.

The other cast members include Tanya Gomez, Richard Quan, Shiela Marie Rodriguez, Arielle Roces, AJ Muhlach, Anna Mabasa-Muhlach, Manolo Silayan, Jiro Custodio, Paulyn Ann Poon, Myrna Villanueva Tinio and Jellex David.

NET25’s first romantic drama series is directed by multi-awarded Eduardo Roy, Jr. and penned by Bing Castro-Villanueva, under the supervision of director and writer Nestor Malgapo, Jr.

The series starts when the government declares a nationwide lockdown due to the virus pandemic, and is forced to impose community quarantine.

“Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” tells the story of Romer (played by Eigenmann), a seaman on vacation, and Reina (played by Asistio), only daughter of the wealthy owners of a hotel where Romer worked as a young bellboy.

With the barriers that made their love unattainable the first time, Romer and Reina reunite, freeing themselves from the past to fight for their love.

The twists and turns of love set amid a pandemic in a historic and breathtaking backdrop, and how love overcomes challenges – including those brought about by memories of the past — make “Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” a very special drama series.

What also makes this first romantic drama series special is how NET25 managed to produce such a program amid the challenges brought about by the virus pandemic, where strict health and safety protocols are followed, notes EBC President Rowena Dela Fuente Deimoy.

It is therefore a television series which all should watch.

You can also watch the first episode of this very special and first-ever romantic teleserve of NET25 at 8 p.m. through these links:

YouTube Link:

https://youtu.be/8HKdPhWNHIk

Facebook Link:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4741368432600286&id=143939459009896

Catch “Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw” every Saturday at 8 p.m., with replays on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on NET 25. You can also watch it live online on NET25’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

(Eagle News Service)