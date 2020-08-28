EBC, Mexican Embassy tie up to promote animated children’s films amid pandemic

(Eagle News) – The Embassy of Mexico in the Philippines, in partnership with Eagle Broadcasting Corporation, will be presenting three short animated movies for children in celebration of Mexico’s National Film Day in August.

The three films, which belong to the collection of movies prepared by the Mexican Institute of Cinematography, will be aired on NET 25 this Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM and 10:00 PM:

• El Trompetista (The Trumpeteer), a 10-minute digital animation of a trumpeteer who, trapped in the rigidness of a marching band, discovers his creativity, power, and through the expression of his own music, finds freedom.

• Las Olas del Cielo (The Waves of the Sky), which tells the story of Pedro, a bird who cannot fly in the same pace as his flock and decide to fly on his own. Losing control of his flight, he falls on a beach where the cheerful turtle Francisca, through play and dance, will teach him to connect with his own rhythm and harmony.

• Elena Y Las Sombras (Elena and the Shadow), the story of a little girl who was alone in her world when she meets Felix, a blind child, who shows her how to access other universes. Elena realizes that her world can be widened and that Felix is much more than his visual disability.

His Excellency Gerardo Lozano Arredondo, Ambassador of Mexico to the Philippines, said that they chose these three films as they believe that Filipino audiences will enjoy them particularly in these hard times.

“We recognize that the pandemic has changed our lives beyond what we could imagine”, the Ambassador said, noting that the confinement due to the pandemic had brought challenges such as feelings of anxiety and uncertainty.

“However, we have also found that culture and arts are a very effective antidote to these feelings and promote emotional and spiritual well-being. When life gets difficult, it is important to stimulate our minds with creativity and imagination to maintain our mental wellness”, Ambassador Lozano remarked.

He said it is for this reason that “we must continue to promote and participate in cultural events.”

Eagle News Service