EBC interviews residents in Catalonia, Spain after first confirmed coronavirus case

(Eagle News) — EBC (Eagle Broadcasting Corporation) Spain Bureau correspondent Lyn Tumbaga Diez reports on the first confirmed coronavirus disease case in Catalonia, Spain and interviews some of the residents there.

The confirmed COVID-19 case is a 36-year old Italian woman who lives in Barcelona, the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region. She contracted the virus after a 10-day trip to see her family and friends in Italy.

Many of the residents in Barcelona, however, felt there is no reason for alarm yet, but that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

There are 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain as of Saturday, Feb. 29, with two cases having recovered from the infection.

(Eagle News Service)