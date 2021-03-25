EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos” nominated in 8 categories in 36th PMPC Star Awards for Movies

(Eagle News) – EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos: Tuloy” ang Laban has been nominated in eight categories in the 36th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies.

The movie itself has been nominated as “Indie Movie of the Year, while its director Carlo Ortega Cuevas was nominated in the category Indie Movie Director of the Year, Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year, and Indie Movie Musical Scorer Of The Year along with Abet Alfonso.

The movie’s theme song “Guerrero Dos: Tuloy ang Laban” which was sung by director Cuevas himself and E25 Records artist Rapido, was also nominated as Indie Movie Theme Song of the Year.

Its lead star, the young Julio Caesar Sabenario who plays “Miguel” in the movie, was nominated as movie actor of the year, while two other cast members got separate nominations – Paolo Marcoleta for new movie actor of the year; and Arturo De Guzman for best supporting actor of the year.

Cuevas and Sabenario thanked the PMPC for the nominations. Sabenario won the Best Child Performer of the Year award in 2018 for the movie “Guerrero” which was his first award from the Philippine movie industry.

Here are the eight nominations from PMPC received by “Guerrero Dos: Tuloy ang Laban”

1. Indie Movie of the Year – Guerrero Dos; Tuloy Ang Laban

2. Indie Movie Director of the Year – Carlo Ortega Cuevas

3. Movie Actor of the Year – Julio Caesar Sabenorio

4. New Movie Actor of the Year – Paolo Henry Marcoleta

5. Movie Supporting Actor of the Year – Arturo De Guzman

6. Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year – Carlo Ortega Cuevas

7. Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year – Carlo Ortega Cuevas and Abet Alfonso

8. Indie Movie Theme Song of the Year – Guerrero Dos; Tuloy Ang Laban

EBC Films thanked the PMPC for the nominations.

The PMPC Star Awards for Movies is an annual award-giving body recognizing outstanding films in the Philippines, It is run or operated by entertainment writers from the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC). The first PMPC Star Awards happened in 1985.

(With a report from MJ Racadio, Eagle News Service)