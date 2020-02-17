EBC commemorates EBC Sports International, 100th episode

By Alexandra Megia

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (EBC) — Since 2018, EBC Sports International (EBCSI) has been giving insight and highlights to some of sport’s biggest and brightest stages. Starting as volunteers and growing into professional reporters, “it’s been a great journey to cover various sporting events that truly inspire us,’ says Rob Potes, EBCSI corespondent.

Being fans and interacting with professionals creates a unique opportunity Potes also states. Creating an opportunity, to give a full and in-depth coverage of the world of sports.

With familiar faces like, Michael Hudson and Frendhel Fejeran from Seattle,

Carlo Valdez and Rod Dela Paz from New Jersey

and Brien Sonson and Aljamin Santos from Las Vegas, paving the future for EBCSI.

“The biggest milestone is our ability to cover a multitude of sports in addition to the big league names like the NBA, NHL, and NFL,” says Aljamin Santos. And hopes that EBCSI creates a large following globally because of our wide variety of sports coverage and stories that can inspire the next generation.

As EBCSI continues to grow, Eagle Broadcasting Corporation will continue to have create programs like EBC Sports International. Because studies show that “Bonding over sports — the highs and lows of the game — strengthens ties, helps us feel supported [in life.]” Because it’s our mission to “care for the total well-being of the audience through engaging wholesome, family values-oriented and public service media content.”