Easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rainshowers to PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as the easterlies affect the eastern section of Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.