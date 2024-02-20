Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Caraga and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.