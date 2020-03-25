Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as a result.

PAGASA said these conditions are also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are expected.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the country.