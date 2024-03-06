Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result,

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau,

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.