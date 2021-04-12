Easterlies affecting PHL today

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA said light to moderate to at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Misamis Occidental (Lopez Jaena, Calamba, Oroquieta City).

It said the conditions may affect nearby areas which may persist within 30 minutes to 2 hours.