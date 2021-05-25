Easterlies affecting PHL today

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Palawan will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.