Easterlies affecting PHL today

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Palawan will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.