Easterlies affecting Philippines: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, eastern Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.