Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet and Aurora.

The weather bureau said this is due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas.