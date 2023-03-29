Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

Northern Luzon affected by localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said localized thunderstorms are also affecting Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao, and Aurora, as a result.

It said the whole Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Light to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province.

The coastal waters in those areas will be moderate to rough.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and coastal waters will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.