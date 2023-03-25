Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds.

Light to moderate coastal waters are also expected.