Easterlies affecting eastern section of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet and Aurora.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds t will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

According to PAGASA, these areas will have slight to moderate seas.