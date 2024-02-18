Easterlies affecting eastern section of the country

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.