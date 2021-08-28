Easterlies affecting eastern section of Northern Luzon

Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao affected by ITCZ, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Because of the easterlies, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.