Easterlies affect eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies continue to affect the eastern section of the country on Saturday, March 21.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole archipelago, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

(Eagle News Service)