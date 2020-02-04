East Ave. Medical Center denies being on lockdown due to suspected 2019-nCoV patient

(Eagle News) — The East Avenue Medical Center has denied it was on lockdown due to a suspected novel coronavirus patient.

“Please be advised that there is no truth to the rumor..,” the hospital’s media relations committee said in a statement issued after text and social media messages to that effect circulated.

According to the committee, EAMC is “continuously providing healthcare services to the public..”

The Philippines has confirmed two novel coronavirus cases, including one death, related to the virus.

The Chinese couple were admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

The Department of Health has said several people are being monitored for symptoms of the virus. With Madz Moratillo