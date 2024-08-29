Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits off of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR/GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the coast of El Salvador on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, although there were no immediate reports of any deaths or damages.

The earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean, 60 km (37 miles) south-southwest of the Salvadoran town of La Libertad at a depth of 33.9 km, the USGS said. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) also pegged the magnitude at 6.1.

Reuters witnesses reported feeling the earthquake in the capital, San Salvador, as well as in neighboring Guatemala.

Both countries’ disaster agencies said they were monitoring developments after the earthquake and would report any damages.

