E25 Records launches inspirational songs, messages of hope to frontliners

‘Nasa Harapan’ and ‘Break the Chain’ to be aired at the #EnjoymusicBeyondtheCrisis online concert for a cause

By Caesar Vallejos, OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Music matters. Its powerful influence has been used to impact social change and other movements that echo world unity, environmental protection, and even mental health. As research shows, music also heals.

Addressing the need for people to listen to music that will help them de-stress in the global pandemic, E25 Records, the record label and talent management unit of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) created new compositions.

“This is a humble contribution to people who are suffering now. That E25 Records will be able to send messages of hope and faith. And that they are not alone, we are all in this together, and music will unite us,” Ernie Magtuto, Head of EBC Music, said. EBC Music is the umbrella department that handles both portals, E25 Records, and 95.5 PINAS, the FM radio station of EBC.

“And since music is a universal language, E25 Records shares the sentiments of citizens, locked up in their homes but are freed from boredom and hopelessness with the power of music,” Magtuto added.

E25 Records, as one of the platforms of EBC, is also supporting the online concert series Enjoy music Beyond the Crisis: The 52nd Anniversary special for the benefit of the FYM Medical Foundation.

“Through E25 Records, we have made the online concert a platform for new talents and independent artists showcasing their original works. And we are also very excited that internationally renowned American singer-songwriter David Pomeranz is joining us on May 17 to support this fund-raising project for the frontliners and health workers,” EBC Music Adviser Peachy Dimayuga said.

“Truly, music also unites artists – independent ones and the world’s big names in music like David Pomeranz – to share hope and to encourage people to look after each other in this crisis, and at E25 Records, we will aim to sustain this initiative,” Dimayuga added.

Nasa Harapan (Frontliners)

Immediately after the call of government for people to stay at home, E25 Records launched the song “Buhay Bahay” (House Life) performed by the record label’s premier rapper “Rapido.” It describes how the lives of millions of people are affected by coronavirus and how it is changing lifestyles across the world.

“In the song, E25 Records artist Rapido gives a positive spin and some advice to those forced to live under home quarantine, and even to people who now have to live a life in a “social distancing” environment,” eaglenews.ph cited.

To be formally launched at the Enjoy music Beyond the Crisis: EBC 52nd Anniversary online concert for the benefit of the FYM Medical Foundation on May 17, 2020, E25 Records will be releasing a new song called “Nasa Harapan,” written and sung by Rapido during the ECQ period.

From his home, Rapido witnessed the sacrifices of frontliners as they fight against this pandemic. “Gustuhin ko man na tumulong subalit kailangang manatili ako sa bahay bilang pagsunod. Bilang isang artist, naisip kong isulat ang kanta na ito bilang tulong at parangal sa mga frontliners upang magbigay ng lakas ng loob, magpatibay ng pag-asa sa kanila,” he said.

“Dito man lang magawa ko ang bahagi ko bilang isang mamamayan,” he added.

Rapido is not only dedicating his song to doctors, nurses, and law enforcers. He said the song is also for parents as they are frontliners, too. “Ang mga ama at ina ng sambahayan ang unang sumasalo ng pasanin ng sambahayan, kaya ang awitin na ito ay para sa lahat ng mga “Nasa Harapan,” he explained.

Rapido stressed the need to create songs that convey emotional support, to help make people strong amidst the crisis and for them to realize that they are always remembered.

“Isa ito sa paraan upang makipag-communicate sa kanila at maramdaman nila na appreciated ang kanilang mga pagpapagal para sa bayan,” Rapido added.

He said that through this new composition, he is able to express what we all have learned from this global pandemic – compassion, helping each other, ability to endure, obedience to authorities, and the most important of all, faith and trust to the Lord Almighty.

Support to record producers

As part of its thrust to offer its platform to new artists, E25 Records also supports record producers with their unique and fresh compositions.

Joining Rapido at the online concert launch of the new songs at the EBC 52nd Anniversary Special concert series on May 17 is MIC based in San Diego, California.

MIC collaborated with producer Jay Rosquites for the new song “Break The Chain.”

In an interview with the NET25 show Pambansang Almusal, Rosquites explained that the song was inspired by the idea to “break the virus.” “When you remove the letters “I” and “U” from the word “virus” or when you break the chain [of letters], it reads as VRS or verse, and it equals to a rap verse.”

MIC said, “with the lockdowns that we have; it’s allowing people to dive back into something that they truly love – whether it’s learning how to cook for the first time or learning how to bake, or in this instance, make music. A lot of people may be talented, and they want to tap into their music capabilities.”

MIC feels that the music that they have created has a noble purpose, “ that it helps people during the lockdowns and everybody can relate to this during the global pandemic.”

With people listening to it, “we can let them know that we are also thinking of them and be in touch with them” through this music.

Both Rapido and MIC will be both performing at the Enjoy the music Beyond the Crisis digital concert. The videos of the songs “Nasa Harapan” and “Break The Chain” will also be played during the online show that will also be participated in by American singer and songwriter David Pomeranz.

Watch our for the video uploads of the “Nasa Harapan” and “Break The Chain” in the YouTube channel of E25 Records and other EBC social media channels.