Duterte leads destruction of P7.51-B worth of illegal drugs, vows to redouble efforts in remaining term

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte emphasized his administration’s war against drugs as he recently led the destruction of P7.51-billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs, and vowed to spend the remaining year of his term battling illegal drugs.

Duterte, who was elected in 2016 by a popular vote, had made it his campaign promise to fight crime, corruption and illegal drugs. In his campaign, he claimed that he could eradicate illegal drugs in six months. Once in office, however, he said the drug problem in the country was much bigger and more complicated than he first thought.

“We will continue to work even harder not only to suppress the supply of narcotics in our streets, but also to prevent our country from being used as a trans-shipment point for illegal drug trade in the Asia-Pacific region,” Duterte said on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Trece Martires City, Cavite.

A total of 1,333 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), liquid shabu, marijuana, liquid marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine and other dangerous substances were destroyed through thermal decomposition.

The 75-year old Philippine leader also called on law enforcers and drug operatives to redouble their efforts in fighting the said the destruction of the assorted drugs was an affirmation of the administration’s determination to put an end to the drug menace that harmed millions of drug users, destroyed countless families, and continues to threaten the society.

“I am asking the brave men and women of our law enforcement agencies, the prosecution service, and the judiciary to never waver in their difficult yet rewarding task. We already accomplished a lot in the past four years, and we can accomplish more in the next years to come,” he said.

-Drug-free Philippines-

Duterte, whose term ends in 2022, said that there is still time to make a “drug-free Philippines.”

“Ending illegal drug trade means securing the future of our nation. Together, let us make a drug-free Philippines the greatest legacy that we can leave behind to our children and the succeeding generations.”

Duterte also acknowledged the coordinated efforts of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), which led to the seizure of billions worth of dangerous drugs destroyed on Thursday.

“Now I’m telling the law enforcement, the uniformed personnel: Do your duty. Do it in accordance with law pero be alert and be wise,” he said.

“I will assume full legal responsibility. Akin, akin ‘yan. Iyang human rights, ako ang magharap niyan, hindi naman kayo,” he said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, PNP Chief Police General Debold Sinas and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go were with the President during the destruction of the P7.51-billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs.

(Eagle News Service)