Pres. Duterte inaugurates LRT2 East Extension; travel time from Masinag, Antipolo to Manila down to 40 minutes

Project to benefit at least 80,000 passengers daily

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte inaugurated the P9.5-billion Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 East Extension Project in Antipolo City that will reduce travel time of passengers coming from Rizal going to the so-called “University district” in Manila from three hours to just 40 to 30 minutes.

Duterte hailed the project that will benefit mostly students who are studying in the various universities near and along Claro M. Recto in Metro Manila, including those in Mendiola, once the normal school routine of face to face classes starts.

The opening of two additional LRT 2 stations – one in Marikina and another in Antipolo – will also increase the line’s daily capacity by 80,000 passengers.

“Indeed, this project will improve mobility and ensure transportation connectivity, especially in the busy eastern part of Metro Manila,” President Duterte said.

“Now, our commuters can travel faster, be more productive at work, and enjoy quality time with their loved ones, especially in the middle of this health crisis.”

Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade said that with these new LRT 2 stations, the ridership will further increase to 320,000 per day.

Tugade said that the students and workers who will benefit from the shorter travel period because of these additional LRT-2 stations will now have more time to spend with their family, and for students, they will have more time also to study because of the reduced travel time.

“This is to comply with your mandate to make Filipino life comfortable,” he said to the President.

Upon President Duterte’s appeal, those riding between Santolan and Antipolo stations would have free fare for two weeks.

Duterte also appealed to the public to have themselves vaccinated and to continue following “minimum health standards at work and in public places, especially in public transportation facilities like the LRT.”

“To my kababayans, I invite you to remain steadfast in this journey as we reach for our final destination of achieving a more comfortable and dignified life for every Filipino,” he added.

The LRT-2 East Extension Project involves the construction of a four-kilometer extension of the existing LRT-2 system from Santolan, Pasig City, to Masinag in Antipolo City, Rizal, according to a Palace release.

Two additional stations will be opened. The Marikina Station, located in front of Robinsons Metro East and Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall in Cainta, and the Antipolo Station, built before the Masinag Junction in Antipolo City.

The LRT-2 East Extension Project is a part of the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program, aimed at building major infrastructures projects to fulfill the President’s vision of providing the Filipino people with a more convenient and comfortable life, Malacanang said.

