Duterte calls on ASEAN to press developed nations on climate change amid destructive typhoons

Tells ASEAN leaders how PHL is affected by successive desvastating typhoons

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte called on leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to make a collective action to further press developed countries to mitigate carbon emissions to better address the effects of climate change.

In attending briefly thru online means the 37th ASEAN Summit happening in Vietnam, the Philippine leader also asked to be excused from attending further the other meetings since he had to attend to the country’s needs as Typhoon Ulysses battered the nation, just days after super typhoon Rolly and typhoon Quinta that had killed dozens and damaged billions of pesos in agriculture and infrastructure.

“More than two weeks ago, the Philippines was battered by typhoon Goni. If I must tell you, we are now suffering in the midst if the storm, typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco). There is great damage. I may not be around to attend further in this regard, for I must go around and see what I can do for my people,” he said.

Duterte said that while the Philippines had impemented timely disaster measures in the previous typhoons, as well as for this typhoon Ulysses, the trail of destruction left by previous typhoons and calamities amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, made things more difficult.

Duterte said that ASEAN nations must reinforce capacities to address climate change, both in the national and regional level.

He said that ASEAN should also “amplify our voices to demand climate change from those most responsible for the existential challenge we face today, referring to the developed countries.

He said these developed nations must cut back on carbon emissions.

“They must act now, or it may be to late,” he said.

