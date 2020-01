(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has promoted Court of Appeals Justice Samuel Gaerlan to the Supreme Court.

Gaerlan filled in the post vacated by Diosdado Peralta, who is now Chief Justice.

He bested the other shortlisted applicants for the SC post: Court Administrator Midas Marquez and CA justices Manuel Barrios, Ramon Garcia, Jhosep Lopez and Eduardo Peralta.