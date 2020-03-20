COVID-19, Europe

Dutch show love and appreciation to all health workers

on

by Emily Manuel and Prescila Cuadra
Contributors, Eagle News

Tribute to staff at Erasmus University Medical Centre. Photo taken on March 19, 2020, courtesy of Prescila Cuadra.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (Eagle News) — Chalk murals expressing love and support for health care workers began to appear in parts of Rotterdam.

“We really appreciate you.” Photo taken in Rotterdam on March 17, 2020, courtesy of Prescila Cuadra.
“Respect.” Taken in Rotterdam on 17 March 2020 courtesy of Prescila Cuadra.

– Standing ovation and applause –

A special nationwide social media event was organised last March 17, 2020 calling for everyone to stand on their balconies or in front of their doors to clap for all health workers.

In a show of solidarity, the Dutch royal family also joined the event. King Willem-Alexander expressed the family’s appreciation “to all health care workers, aid workers and everyone who keeps our country running, to support them in their fight against the corona virus and their commitment to the health of everyone in the Netherlands.”

