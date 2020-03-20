Dutch show love and appreciation to all health workers

by Emily Manuel and Prescila Cuadra

Contributors, Eagle News

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (Eagle News) — Chalk murals expressing love and support for health care workers began to appear in parts of Rotterdam.

– Standing ovation and applause –

A special nationwide social media event was organised last March 17, 2020 calling for everyone to stand on their balconies or in front of their doors to clap for all health workers.

In a show of solidarity, the Dutch royal family also joined the event. King Willem-Alexander expressed the family’s appreciation “to all health care workers, aid workers and everyone who keeps our country running, to support them in their fight against the corona virus and their commitment to the health of everyone in the Netherlands.”