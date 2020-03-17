Dutch PM Mark Rutte asks citizens to look out for one another

by Emily Manuel

Contributor, Eagle News





The Netherlands (Eagle News) — On March 16, 2020, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte addressed the nation to discuss the state of affairs concerning the coronavirus. This is the first national address by a prime minister in over 40 years.

According to PM Rutte, the measures that the government has taken so far have been guided by scientific experts. “The reality is that in the near future a large part of the Dutch population will be infected with the virus,” he said. “Experts also tell us that pending a vaccine or medicine, we can slow down the spread of the virus while at the same time building group immunity in a controlled way,” he added.

He discussed three scenarios. The first involves maximum control of the virus among groups that are least at risk. This is the scenario of choice.

“Maximum control means that we try to use measures to level off and smooth the peak in the number of infections and spread it over a longer period… With this approach in which most people will only get minor complaints, we build immunity and ensure that the healthcare system can handle it,” he stated.

The second scenario is leaving the virus unchecked, which would overwhelm the healthcare system. The third is to endlessly stop the virus by locking down the entire country. This, experts say, will not be a matter of days or weeks; it will entail locking down the country for a year or even longer, with all its consequences.

He also addressed entrepreneurs and assured them the cabinet will be there to support them.

He thanked those who continue to work such as the cleaners, nurses and doctors in hospitals and elderly care, general practitioners and GGD employees, police officers, ambulance personnel and all other care providers.

He ended with this appeal: “with all the uncertainties out there, one thing is absolutely clear: the task we are facing is very big and we really have to do this with 17 million people. Together we will overcome this difficult period. Look after each other a bit. I am counting on you.”

– Measures taken –

On March 15, 2020, the Dutch government closed all schools, cafes, restaurants, sports centre and other establishments. This followed an earlier directive issued on March 12, 2020 requiring everyone to practice social distancing, cancelling gatherings of more than 100 people, and closing public places such as museums, concert venues, theatres, and sports clubs.

These measures will be in place until April 6, 2020.