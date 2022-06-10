DSWD says it has yet to distribute P500 monthly fuel subsidy for low-income families

Vows to start distribution before President Duterte’s term ends on June 30

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government has not yet distributed the P500 aid per family that had been promised by President Rodrigo Duterte to alleviate the economic burden brought about by the continuous oil price hike.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it hopes to start the distribution before President Duterte’s term ends on June 30.

President Duterte made the promise in March to give a P500 fuel subsidy per month to each of the 12 million low-income Filipino families in the country. This was after the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict that contributed to the oil price hikes worldwide.

“We remain committed to deliver the promise of President Duterte na ibigay nga po itong karagdagang tulong doon sa ating mga kababayan,” said DSWD Spokesperson Director Irene Dumlao.

“At inaasahan po natin ‘no, that itong P500 per month na subsidy ay maumpisahan na nga po, bago magtapos iyong termino ni Pangulong Duterte,” she said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Dumlao said that they are still readying and preparing the needed documents before they could start the distribution. They are also making a much more detailed accounting of the low-income family beneficiaries who would receive monthly fuel subsidies.

“Well, kagaya nga po ng nabanggit ko, isinasaayos na po natin iyong mga dokumento, para makapag-umpisa na po doon sa distribution. Ina-account na po natin kung ilan sa ating mga mahihirap na pamilya ang mayroon nang mga existing na cash cards upang sila na po iyong maunang mapahatiran noong first tranche ng subsidy na ito mula sa national government,” the DSWD official explained.

The latest oil price hike on June 7 saw an increase of P6.55 per liter for diesel prices, and P2.70 per liter for gasoline prices.

This had led to calls from transport group for a transport strike.

President Duterte on March 16 said he had approved the recommendation of the Department of Finance to provide P200 additional subsidy per family per month for 12 million low-income households in the Philippines, or a total of P33.1 billion. He later upgraded the subsidy to P500 per month after receiving complaints that the P200 monthly subsidy was “too small.”

(Eagle News Service)