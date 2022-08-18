DSWD allocates P500-M cash aid for indigent students to help in expenses this school opening

P1K per elem. student, P2K per junior HS student, P3K per senior HS student, and P4K per college student to be distributed starting Aug. 20; limit is 3 students per indigent family, says Tulfo

(Eagle News) — Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo announced on Thursday, August 18, the department’s plan to distribute a P500 million budgeted educational assistance program for students who belong to indigent families nationwide.

Allocation of funds is limited to three students per family.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will give P1,000 per elementary student, P2,000 per junior high school student, P3,000 per senior high school student, and P4,000 per college student.

The cash assistance is meant to help indigent Filipino families on their expenses this school opening.

The distribution will start this Saturday, August 20, and will be done every Saturday thereafter until September 24.

“Don’t worry. We saved around P500 million po na pondo para sa mga estudiyante na indigent na kailangan po ng mga gamit,” Tulfo said in a Palace press briefing.

“Inatasan ko na po ang aming central office, ang mga regional office namin, provincial offices, satellite offices na magbukas sa araw ng Sabado at every Saturday until September 24 para i-cater yung pangangailangan ng mga estudyante.” he said.

Those who want to avail of the cash assistance only need to present their current valid school ID and/or their enrollment certificate.

Tulfo said there is no need to present a certificate of indigency from the barangay citing previous reports that he had received that this certification could not be relied on. He said that there are instances that the barangay officials give this to certain residents whom they favor, and was even being politicized.

