Asia, International

‘Dozens of dead’ in Israel pilgrimage accident: rescue services

Posted by DCY on
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to celebrate the festival of Lag Ba’omer at the site in northern Israel early on April 30, 2021. – Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in the north of Israel on early on April 30, rescue services said. Tens of thousands of Jews were participating in the annual pilgrimage on Thursday, for the feast of Lag BaOmer. But after midnight, a grandstand collapsed, triggering scenes of panic. (Photo by David COHEN / JINI PIX / AFP) / Israel OUT

 

MERON, Israel (AFP) — Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in the north of Israel on Friday, rescue services said.

Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency service, posted the updated toll on Twitter, adding “MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated.”

The stampede occurred as tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews were participating in an annual pilgrimage for the feast of Lag BaOmer, in Meron, around the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Talmudic sage.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Emergency services deployed six helicopters to evacuate the injured.

Israeli media published an image of a row of bodies covered in plastic bags on the ground.

Authorities had authorised 10,000 people to gather at the site of the tomb but organisers said more than 650 buses had been chartered from across the country, bringing 30,000 pilgrims to Meron.

Around 5,000 police had been deployed to secure the event, the country’s largest public gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts