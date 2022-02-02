Downward trend in Covid cases noted in some cities in Visayas, but areas still under high risk – OCTA Research

Risk Levels in Visayas HUCs. Downward trends observed in Lapu Lapu, Ormoc, Tacloban, Bacolod, Cebu City, Iloilo City, Mandaue. The first three are at high risk while the latter four remained at very high risk. Wishing the best for Visayas. @dzbb @allangatus @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/qjuMqR1qfr — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) February 2, 2022





(Eagle News) – A downward trend in Covid-19 cases has been observed in some cities in the Visayas region, but several cities still are still considered under high and very high risk, according to OCTA Reseach fellow Dr. Guido David.

In a tweet, David said that “downward trends” had been observed in Lapu Lapu City, Tacloban City, Bacolod City, Cebu City, Iloilo City and Mandaue City as of February 1.

However, three cities – Lapu Lapu, Ormoc and Tacloban — remain at high risk. Four more cities are still at a very high risk. These are Bacolod City, Cebu City, Iloilo City and Mandaue City.

Based on the table provided by David with data coming from the Department of Health (DOH), the highest positivity rate was in Ormoc City at 75 percent, followed by Bacolod City at 42 percent, Lapu Lapu City at 36 percent, and Iloilo City at 35 percent. The rest were below 30 percent.

In terms of health care utilization rate (HCUR), the highest percentage was posted in Mandaue City at 78 percent. The rest have moderate HCUR, while one – Lapu Lapu City – posted a low HCUR at 48 percent.

The average daily attack rate (ADAR) was the highest in Iloilo City at 64.06 percent. The lowest was in Ormoc at 9.12 percent, considered at moderate risk.

The greatest decline in Covid-19 growth was noted in Tacloban City at -55 percent, followed by Cebu City with -46 percent, Iloilo City and Mandaue City which both have -37 percent, Ormoc and Lapu Lapu cities which both have -34 percent, and Bacolod City with a -23 percent growth.

OCTA Research’s David said “strict compliance with safety protocols” are advised.

(Eagle News Service)