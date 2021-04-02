Metro

DOTR’s MRT-3 releases list of EDSA carousel bus pick-up, drop-off points

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation’s Metro Rail Transit-3 has released its list of EDSA Carousel Bus pick-up and drop-off points.

According to the MRT-3, bus units under the EDSA Carousel Bus Augmentation program are loading and unloading passengers, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the following stations:

  • Monumento
  • Bagong Barrio
  • Balintawak
  • Kaingin Road
  • LRT-1 Roosevelt Station
  • MRT-3 North Avenue Station
  • MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station
  • Nepa Q-Mart
  • Main Avenue (Cubao)
  • MRT-3 Santolan Station
  • MRT-3 Ortigas Station
  • Guadalupe Bridge
  • MRT-3 Buendia Station (curbside)
  • MRT-3 Ayala Station (curbside)
  • Taft Avenue (curbside)
  • SM Mall of Asia
  • PITX-Terminal

The MRT-3 said the wearing of face masks and face shields, and appropriate physical distancing should be observed.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Temperature checks are also being conducted.

On Tuesday, the MRT-3 temporarily suspended train operations to make way for rehabilitation and maintenance activities.

The MRT-3 will resume its regular operations on April 5.

Related Posts