DOTR’s MRT-3 releases list of EDSA carousel bus pick-up, drop-off points

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation’s Metro Rail Transit-3 has released its list of EDSA Carousel Bus pick-up and drop-off points.
According to the MRT-3, bus units under the EDSA Carousel Bus Augmentation program are loading and unloading passengers, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the following stations:
- Monumento
- Bagong Barrio
- Balintawak
- Kaingin Road
- LRT-1 Roosevelt Station
- MRT-3 North Avenue Station
- MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station
- Nepa Q-Mart
- Main Avenue (Cubao)
- MRT-3 Santolan Station
- MRT-3 Ortigas Station
- Guadalupe Bridge
- MRT-3 Buendia Station (curbside)
- MRT-3 Ayala Station (curbside)
- Taft Avenue (curbside)
- SM Mall of Asia
- PITX-Terminal
The MRT-3 said the wearing of face masks and face shields, and appropriate physical distancing should be observed.
Temperature checks are also being conducted.
On Tuesday, the MRT-3 temporarily suspended train operations to make way for rehabilitation and maintenance activities.
The MRT-3 will resume its regular operations on April 5.