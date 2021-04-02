DOTR’s MRT-3 releases list of EDSA carousel bus pick-up, drop-off points

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation’s Metro Rail Transit-3 has released its list of EDSA Carousel Bus pick-up and drop-off points.

According to the MRT-3, bus units under the EDSA Carousel Bus Augmentation program are loading and unloading passengers, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the following stations:

Monumento

Bagong Barrio

Balintawak

Kaingin Road

LRT-1 Roosevelt Station

MRT-3 North Avenue Station

MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station

Nepa Q-Mart

Main Avenue (Cubao)

MRT-3 Santolan Station

MRT-3 Ortigas Station

Guadalupe Bridge

MRT-3 Buendia Station (curbside)

MRT-3 Ayala Station (curbside)

Taft Avenue (curbside)

SM Mall of Asia

PITX-Terminal

The MRT-3 said the wearing of face masks and face shields, and appropriate physical distancing should be observed.

Temperature checks are also being conducted.

On Tuesday, the MRT-3 temporarily suspended train operations to make way for rehabilitation and maintenance activities.

The MRT-3 will resume its regular operations on April 5.