DOTr to launch service contracting program website on Friday, Jan. 29

Sakay.ph commuter feedback feature to be launched, too

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation is set to launch on Friday, Jan. 29, its service contracting program website.

In a statement, the DOTr said also to be launched on the same day is the newest feature of its Sakay.ph app, the commuter feedback feature.

The department said traditional public utility jeepney drivers interested in becoming part of the service contracting program may pre-register through the website.

They may also watch the orientation via video.

With the commuter feedback feature, the DOTr said commuters may air their respective concerns so these may reach the department.

Under the service contracting program, the government pays operators and drivers a fee for every kilometer they traveled, instead of for the number of passengers they carry.

Sakay.ph, on the other hand, collects data for use by commuters.

The information includes P2P bus schedules, MRT-3 volume, among others.