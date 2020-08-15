DOTr suspends ops of private emission testing center in Navotas

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has meted out a suspension against a private emission testing center in Navotas for alleged falsification of test resuts.

In am advisory, the DOTr said the preliminary suspension against KGM Emission Testing Center at the Fishport Complex is valid for 90 days.

The suspension order was issued through the DOTR’s Investigation, Security and Law Enforcement staff.

ADVISORY: The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through its Investigation Security and Law Enforcement Staff (ISLES), issued a preliminary suspension order (Department Order 2016-017) against the following Private Emission Testing Centers (PETC) for falsification of emission test results:

1. KGM Emission Testing Center

Navotas Fishing Port Complex, Navotas City

The suspension order is effective for 90 days.

“Aside from the concerned (private emission testing center) the suspension order (was) likewise served to the PETC IT Service Provider, which shall be subject to the same penalties should it disregard the said order by continuing to process any data transmitted by such PETC,” the agency said.